Stocks in play: B2Gold Corp.
Has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. The arrangement results in B2Gold acquiring Sabina’s 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada. The Back River Gold District consists of five mineral claims blocks along an 80-kilometre belt. B2Gold Corp. shares T.BTO are trading down $0.07 at $5.49.
Read:
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"
International Lithium Buyers Looking to South America to Fill Supply Gaps
Race to Secure Critical EV Battery Metals Ahead of Chinese Dominance Fully Underway
Help is on the Way as Rising Alzheimer’s Cases Highlight Urgency for New Treatments
FDA’s Wave of Fast Track Designations Pushing Momentum in Healthcare Sector in 2023