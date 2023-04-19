Stocks in play: B2Gold Corp.

Baystreet.ca

Has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. The arrangement results in B2Gold acquiring Sabina’s 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada. The Back River Gold District consists of five mineral claims blocks along an 80-kilometre belt. B2Gold Corp. shares T.BTO are trading down $0.07 at $5.49.

