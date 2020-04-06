Stocks in play: Azarga Uranium Corporation.

Has identified additional uranium mineralization at its Gas Hills Uranium Project in Wyoming. The Company identified this additional uranium mineralization through the analysis of historical data procured by the Company. The Gas Hills Project is located approximately 250 miles from the Company's initial development priority, the Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project located in South Dakota, and has the potential to become a satellite project to the Dewey Burdock Project. Highlights of the Gas Hills Data Set analysis include: 147 mineralized drill holes with 173 intercepts equal to or exceeding a 0.2 grade-thickness (GT) cutoff using a 0.02% grade cutoff with an average U308 grade of 0.137% and an average thickness of 5.3 feet. Azarga Uranium Corporation. shares T.AZZ are trading unchanged at $0.15.



