Stocks in play: Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Provided details on a wholesale distribution and supply agreement that it previously entered into with National Cannabis Distribution, a wholly- owned subsidiary of Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV:KO), for exclusive wholesale distribution and supply in the Province of Saskatchewan. Under the terms of the Wholesale Agreement, NCD will act as the exclusive provincial wholesaler and distributor for Ayurcann, its subsidiary and/or its intermediaries to authorized private retailers in Saskatchewan for an initial period of two years. The Wholesale Agreement will initially encompass Fuego and Vida branded products and will be amended to include new product offerings as they become available and approved for sale in Saskatchewan. shares C.AYUR are trading unchanged at $0.19.



