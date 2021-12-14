Stocks in play: Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Reports an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Measured and Indicated ("M&I") Mineral Resources increased to 96.1 million ("M") ounces ("oz") of silver ("Ag"), a 116% increase compared to March 2021. Inferred Mineral Resources increased to 6.4M oz Ag, a 1,519% increase compared to March 2021. High-grade Mineral Resources in the Measured classification: 3.5M tonnes ("t") at 347 g/t Ag for 39,183 oz. The resulting Feasibility Study for a 2,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") mine and process plant expansion is targeted for completion in Q1-2022, bringing the total project to 2,700 tpd. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T.AYA are trading down $0.22 at $9.51.



