Stocks in play: Axis Auto Finance Inc.

Announced financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.Record originations were $78.7 million, up from $67.2 million in fiscal 2019. Record portfolio balance was $128.3 million in owned and managed assets, up from $114.7 million in 2019. Record revenues of $37.2 million compared to $31.9 million in 2019. Reportable delinquency of 4.1% at year-end, a multi-year low, and adjusted earnings of $2.6 million compared to a loss of $0.5 million in 2019. Axis Auto Finance Inc. shares V.AXIS are trading unchanged at $0.42.



