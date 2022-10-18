Stocks in play: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.
Reports its record third-quarter 2022 production results from the Avino Mine property near Durango, Mexico. Silver equivalent production increased 20% to 778,008 oz. Silver production increased by 27% to 285,444 oz Copper production increased by 28% to 2.1 million lbs. Gold production decreased by 11% to 1,201 oz. Mill throughput increased by 37% to 162,169 tonnes. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares T.ASM are trading down $0.01 at $0.79.
