Stocks in play: Avicanna Inc.

The Canadian Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is working out with the Green Bay Packers in their first training camp session as the reigning MVP has at least temporarily put aside his issues with the team. “I'm just really happy that he's back in the building and part of this team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday's practice. “With him, we feel like the sky's the limit.” His future with the Packers had seemed tenuous after ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that he didn’t