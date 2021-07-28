Stocks in play: Avicanna Inc.
Announced that, through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., it has completed its first commercial export of high concentration THC full spectrum psychoactive cannabis extracts to Austria. Additionally, the company welcomes the new Colombian regulation aimed at progressing the cannabis industry and its commercialization processes which positively impacts several of Avicanna’s business units and infrastructure in Colombia. shares T.AVCN are trading unchanged at $1.08.
