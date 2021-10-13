Stocks in play: Avant Brands Inc.

Announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Grey Bruce Farms Inc., has completed its first international export shipment to a leading medical cannabis company in Israel. The initial shipment of over 200 kilograms of cannabis was made by GBF to Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., an Israeli licensed producer with exclusive agreements with IM Cannabis Corp. to distribute products under the IMC brand in Israel. Avant Brands Inc. shares T.AVNT are trading down $0.02 at $0.46.



