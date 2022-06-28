Stocks in play: AutoCanada Inc.
Announced today its intention to commence a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which the Company will offer to purchase up to $100,000,000 in value of its outstanding common shares from its shareholders at a price of not less than $22 and not more than $25 per Share. AutoCanada Inc. shares T.ACQ are trading up $1.60 at $25.68.
Read:
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges
New Regions Being Developed to Produce More Oil Amid Government’s Calls for More Output