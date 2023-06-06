Stocks in play: Aurora Cannabis Inc
Is launching a fresh lineup of innovative products, available to patients on Aurora Medical and consumers, at retailers across the country this summer. The company's ever-expanding portfolio includes new 1mg format, snackable edibles, premium resin vape carts with big, bold flavour, and a true-to-form signature hash. New flower products include Chemango Kush, an original strain from Occo, Aurora's esteemed breeding program, as well as 14g format extensions on popular strains, Moon Berry and Pink Diesel. Aurora Cannabis Inc shares T.ACB are trading up $0.03 at $0.71.
Read:
Significant Oncology Results Set to be Delivered as Oral Presentations at ASCO 2023
Promising New Cancer Treatment Data to Be Presented at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"
International Lithium Buyers Looking to South America to Fill Supply Gaps
Race to Secure Critical EV Battery Metals Ahead of Chinese Dominance Fully Underway