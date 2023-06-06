Stocks in play: Aurora Cannabis Inc

Is launching a fresh lineup of innovative products, available to patients on Aurora Medical and consumers, at retailers across the country this summer. The company's ever-expanding portfolio includes new 1mg format, snackable edibles, premium resin vape carts with big, bold flavour, and a true-to-form signature hash. New flower products include Chemango Kush, an original strain from Occo, Aurora's esteemed breeding program, as well as 14g format extensions on popular strains, Moon Berry and Pink Diesel. Aurora Cannabis Inc shares T.ACB are trading up $0.03 at $0.71.



