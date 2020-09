Reports that while the scout drilling program at the Tsenken N2 copper target is ongoing, other exploration teams have discovered extensions to the areas of silver enrichment in soil previously reported from the Tiria-Shimpia silver-gold target over a cumulative length of 15 kilometres. Tiria-Shimpia is on the short-list for scout drilling when the program at Tsenken has been completed. Aurania Resources Ltd. shares V.ARU are trading up $0.28 at $4.70.



Read: