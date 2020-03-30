Stocks in play: Atalaya Mining Plc.

Provides an update in relation to the new measures taken by the Spanish Government against the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the announcement made by the Spanish Government on March 14 in which a nationwide lockdown was declared, a new royal decree was released on March 29 implementing enhanced measures to protect the people from the virus. The Royal Decree stipulates that only employees from a short list of essential industries are allowed to continue working from March 30 to April 9, inclusive. The Company will update the market in due course as necessary. Atalaya Mining Plc. shares T.AYM are trading unchanged at $1.79.



Read: America’s Military Is Dependent On A Metal Controlled By China