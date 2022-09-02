Stocks in play: Ashley Gold Corp
Announced that field work for the Santa Maria Project exploration program is now underway. A field crew has been mobilized to the Property to scout road and property access, prospect for accessible geophysical anomalies, and collect rock samples. Ashley Gold Corp shares C.ASHL are trading up 5.0% at $0.10.
Read:
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges