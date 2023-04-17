Stocks in play: Ascendant Resources Inc.
Expects to complete the feasibility study for its Lagoa Salgada Polymetallic Project in Portugal, in May 2023. All work streams associated with the various disciplines are progressing very well and are substantially completed. Metallurgy test work is also substantially complete confirming the salability of the Company's copper, lead, and zinc concentrates as well as finalizing the recovery curves. The current focus is investigating the potential to produce a saleable tin concentrate from the tailings. Final results and associated reports are expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Ascendant Resources Inc. shares T.ASND are trading unchanged at $0.25.
Read:
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"
International Lithium Buyers Looking to South America to Fill Supply Gaps
Race to Secure Critical EV Battery Metals Ahead of Chinese Dominance Fully Underway
Help is on the Way as Rising Alzheimer’s Cases Highlight Urgency for New Treatments
FDA’s Wave of Fast Track Designations Pushing Momentum in Healthcare Sector in 2023