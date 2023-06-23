Stocks in play: Ascendant Resources Inc.

Announces that it and its joint venture partner, Mineral & Financial Investments AG have agreed to an extension in the Earn-in Option Agreement for the Lagoa Salgada project to allow for the completion date of the feasibility study to be on or before August 3. Ascendant Resources Inc. shares T.ASND are trading unchanged at $0.17.

