Stocks in play: Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
Releases seven drill holes from the Cactus East, Cactus Mine Project infill drilling program. This new set of assays continue to support the previously defined geological interpretations with thick and high-grade intercepts outlined within the underground Cactus East orebody, immediately to the northeast of the historic Sacaton pit. Infill drilling is targeting 125 ft (38 m) spacing with the goal of generating measured mineral resources. Highlights: Thick and high-grade intercepts are consistent with previous wider spaced drilling intercepts and resource model interpretation. ECE-067: 148.5 ft (45.3 m) @ 2.57% TCu, 2.53% Cu TSol (enriched) Incl. 10 ft (3.0 m) @ 10.53% TCu, 10.13% Cu TSol; ECE-085: 268.0 ft (81.7 m) @ 1.51% TCu, 1.38% Cu TSol. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. shares T.ASCU are trading down $0.01 at $1.70.
