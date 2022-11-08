Stocks in play: Ares Strategic Mining Inc
Announces that it entered into a binding letter of offer with a court-appointed monitor to acquire certain mineral resources entities pursuant to proceedings initiated by the Target Entities under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act of Canada. The financial terms of the CCAA Acquisition are subject to a sealing order of the court administering the CCAA Proceedings. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C.ARS are trading up one cent at $0.28.
