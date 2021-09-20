Stocks in play: Appili Therapeutics Inc.

Entered into an agreement with FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd., that will provide funding support for its Phase 3 PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COVID-19) clinical trial. The new funding of $1,000,000 U.S. was secured from FFTC, one of the Company’s partners in a global consortium focused on the worldwide development, commercialization, and distribution of Avigan®/Reeqonus™ (favipiravir) tablets for the potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Appili Therapeutics Inc. shares T.APLI are trading unchanged at $0.96.



