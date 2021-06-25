Stocks in play: Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Announced a strategic collaboration with Dalriada Drug Discovery to develop new drug candidates and fortify Antibe’s intellectual property position for its current pipeline. “The robust data from otenaproxesul’s extensive animal studies and human trials have highlighted the broad therapeutic and commercial potential of our drug platform,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “As we prepare for otenaproxesul’s Phase III program, our strong balance sheet also enables us to tap Dalriada’s scientific expertise and throughput capacity to further our pipeline expansion strategy and IP position – efficiently and cost-effectively. This collaboration also leverages the projects already underway with our U.S. university-based chemistry group.” Antibe Therapeutics Inc. shares T.ATE are trading up 2 cents at $3.79.

