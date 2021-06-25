Stocks in play: Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

The Canadian Press

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Portugal coach Fernando Santos has spotted the weaknesses in Belgium’s team. He’s just not going to tell anyone what they are. The Belgians won all three of their group matches at the European Championship to set up a match against defending champion Portugal on Sunday in the round of 16. Santos praised Belgium but said the team also struggled, especially in the come-from-behind win over Denmark when the top-ranked FIFA team was held to only six attempts. “I’m not going to