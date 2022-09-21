Stocks in play: Andean Precious Metals Corp.
Has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange a notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for certain of its common shares. The NCIB has been approved by the Company's board of directors; however, it is subject to the approval of the TSXV and, if accepted, will be made in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws. Andean Precious Metals Corp. shares V.APM are trading up $0.03 at $0.80.
