Stocks in play: Anaergia Inc.
Announced today it has entered into inter-related agreements with entities managed by Arjun Infrastructure Partners to immediately terminate its obligations relating to approximately $145 million in loan obligations owing to Arjun, including with respect to a lender option to require purchase by the Company of associated loans for the six Build-Own-Operate assets in Italyunder conditions that include the failure to secure senior debt financing for particular Projects by a certain date, in exchange for the sale of approximately $55 million in inter-company loans (as previously written off by the Company) and the equity interests in a subsidiary of Anaergia that owns the Projects to Arjun. Anaergia Inc. shares ANRG;CA are trading unchanged at $0.35.
