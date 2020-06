Has commenced a diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia The 5,500-metre drill program is designed to convert priority Inferred Mineral Resources, considered proximal to planned development under the ongoing Feasibility Study, into Indicated Mineral Resources. Anaconda Mining Inc shares T.ANX are trading down $0.005 at $0.29.



