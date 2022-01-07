Stocks in play: American Aires Inc

Announced that it has achieved record revenues for product sales in the month of December 2021. December revenue was 21% higher than the same period last year while also maintaining 68% gross margin. This increase comes on the back of 19% revenue growth in November. Aires saw increases across key areas of emphasis including overall traffic increasing 83% over the previous December and average order value increasing 36%. Traffic from new users was a primary focus and resulted in 127% increase over December, 2020. American Aires Inc shares C.WIFI are trading unchanged at $0.10.



