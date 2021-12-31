Stocks in play: Altius Renewable Royalties
Has exercised a change of control-based option to redeem the remaining residual royalty financing provided by its joint venture subsidiary Great Bay Renewables. The option exercise follows the recently announced sale of a majority interest in Apex. Great Bay will retain the previously disclosed three royalties it has earned to date under the Apex investment agreement. Altius Renewable Royalties shares T.ARR are trading down $0.16 at $10.87.
