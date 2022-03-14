Stocks in play: Allegiant Gold Ltd.
Announced a $4,014,404 financing and strategic investment by Kinross Gold Corporation which will accelerate the exploration and development activities at the Eastside property in Nevada. On closing Kinross will own 9.9% of the then issued shares of Allegiant. Kinross operates the Round Mountain gold mine, located across the valley from Allegiant’s Eastside project. Round Mountain is one of the largest open pit gold mines in the United States. Allegiant Gold Ltd. shares V.AUAU are trading up $0,05 at $0.41.
Read:
So far, Technology is Driving Vegan-Friendly Food Innovation in 2022
Record $5 Billion Invested into Global Sustainable Protein Companies in 2021
Alternatives Continue to Compete with Meat in the Market for Protein Dominance
Rising Demand for Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP) Bolstering Vegan-Friendly Stock Values
Optimism on the Rise Thanks to New Developments in Oncology in the Fight Against Cancer