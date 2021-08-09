Stocks in play: Alithya Group inc.
Has achieved the prestigious 2021/2022 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Alithya in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success. Alithya Group inc. shares T.ALYA are trading down $0.07 at $3.41.
