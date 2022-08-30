Stocks in play: Algoma Steel Group Inc
Reports it has been notified by United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union representing Algoma’s hourly employees, that their members have successfully ratified the terms of the new 5-year collective agreement. This agreement follows the agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 2724, the union representing its technical, professional, and front-line supervisory employees ratified on July 26, 2022. Algoma Steel Group Inc shares T.ASTL are trading -$0.39 at $12.05.
