Stocks in play: Algoma Central Corporation

Baystreet.ca

Today announced it will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, before market open on August 4. The Company's second quarter earnings release and full financial results will be available on the Company's website and on SEDAR. Algoma Central Corporation shares T.ALC are trading down $0.03 at $15.05.

