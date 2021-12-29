Stocks in play: Aleafia Health Inc.

The Canadian Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Eleven players across the Barcelona and Real Madrid squads were isolating Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus ahead of the resumption of the Spanish league this weekend. Barcelona players Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi have COVID-19, the team said Wednesday, after Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves were announced earlier this week as having tested positive. It is a further setback for Barcelona going into Sunday's match at Mallorc