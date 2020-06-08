Stocks in play: Aleafia Health Inc.

Will now commence operations in the entirety of its 160,000 sq. ft. Niagara Facility. On March 13, the Company secured its initial cultivation licence authorizing operations in 70,000 sq. ft. of the Niagara Facility. The Company may now commence operations in the remaining 90,000 sq. ft. of the facility following changes to site plan approval requirements announced by Health Canada on May 12. Health Canada no longer requires licence amendment applications for certain site plan changes, as long as they are within an approved building that already appears on the previously issued licence. Aleafia Health Inc. shares T.AH are trading up $0.02 at $0.56.



