Stocks in play: Akumin Inc.

Plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, senior secured notes in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full all outstanding borrowings and terminate all commitments under its existing revolving credit facility and its existing term loans and to pay related financing fees and expenses. Akumin Inc. shares T.AKU are trading up $0.15 at $4.75.



Read: