Stocks in play: Air Canada

Former directors of a defunct used car dealership in Fredericton have pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in connection with vehicle trade-ins and sales that left customers on the hook to third-party creditors for tens of thousands of dollars.Peter Kennedy, former director of W&P Auto Sales, pleaded guilty in New Brunswick Court of King's Bench on Tuesday to 12 counts of fraud exceeding $5,000, and two counts of fraud not exceeding $5,000.Kennedy appeared in court in person, alongside his as