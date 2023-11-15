Stocks in play: Air Canada
Announced that starting today, Aeroplan members can begin earning and redeeming points at any of Parkland's participating 1,100+ Ultramar, Chevron, Pioneer, Fas Gas, ON the RUN and Marché Express locations Canada-wide. The partnership, first announced in April, brings together two Canadian loyalty giants to offer members increased earning and redemption power, including up to 3X the points when they link their Aeroplan and JOURNIETM Rewards accounts, and can access a greater choice of new benefits and an unmatched loyalty experience. Air Canada shares T.AC are trading up $0.14 at $18.34.
Read:
Why Pancreatic Cancer is No Longer a Death Sentence: Emerging Therapies to Watch
Mining Industry's Strategic Shifts: Gold Reshuffling in Response to Inflation and Sanctions
The Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer Just Gained a New Ally with $200M VC Firm
Canada’s Gold Sector Gaining Boosts from Several Promising Quebec Projects and Mines