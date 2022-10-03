Stocks in play: Air Canada
Today announced new, daily trans-border flights between Halifax-and-Newark and Vancouver-and-Houston. The year-round routes will start in December and conveniently link these major urban markets, as well as provide easy onward connections through Air Canada's and its partner United Airlines' global networks. Air Canada shares T.AC are trading up $0.04 at $16.64.
