Stocks in play: Aimia Inc.

Has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange respecting the establishment of a normal course issuer bid. Aimia has received approval to purchase for cancellation up to 7,349,638 of its common shares, or 10% of the public float of 73,496,384 common shares as at June 8, 2021 , through the facilities of the TSX and through alternative trading systems (such as Alpha ATS), or by exempt offers or block purchases, during the period from June 21, 2021 to no later than June 20, 2022. Aimia Inc. shares T.AIM are trading down $0.05 at $4.79.



