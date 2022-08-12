Stocks in play: Aimia Inc.
Reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Aimia reported a loss of $32.0 million mainly related to a $24.0 million unrealized loss on its investment portfolio as equity values softened, and an $8.8 million non-cash equity pick-up of its share of Kognitiv's net loss. Consolidated net loss was $35.2 million. Aimia Inc. shares T.AIM are trading down $0.11 at $4.51.
