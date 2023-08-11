Stocks in play: Aimia Inc.

Reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Bozzetto, acquired by Aimia on May 9, 2023, reported strong revenues of $45.9 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million with an 18.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin for the stub period from May 9, 2023, to June 30, 2023. If Aimia had owned Bozzetto for the full second quarter of 2023, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $12.9 million. Tufropes reported improved second quarter 2023 revenues of $28.9 million on 9.5 thousand metric tonnes shipped compared to 8.2 thousand metric tonnes shipped in the first quarter of 2023, which resulted in $25.0 million in revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 million representing a 15.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin, which was temporarily softened as the business implements operating and growth initiatives. Aimia Inc. shares AIM:CA are trading unchanged at $3.20.



