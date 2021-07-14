Stocks in play: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

Announced that its strategic partner, Tech2Health, a France-based global provider of proprietary digital mental health and wellness products, has entered into commercial contracts with three companies to provide digital mental health services to their employees and insured members. Based on the number of individuals covered and standard industry usage rates, Tech2Health estimates that these contracts may potentially generate an aggregate total of US$5 million of revenue over the 3-year life of the contracts. AIML has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire a 70% undivided interest in the North American rights to Tech2Health's complete portfolio of products and brands, in addition to a 22.22% equity interest in Tech2Health's global operations. AI/ML Innovations Inc. shares C.AIML are trading up 2 cents at $0.76.



