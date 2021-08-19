Stocks in play: AGF Management Limited

Announced today a strategic private equity partnership with First Ascent Ventures focused on investing in emerging technology companies that are building the next generation of disruptive, fast growing enterprise B2B software companies. AGF will make a $30-million cornerstone investor commitment to First Ascent’s second fund and will be a member of the Limited Partner Advisory Committee (LPAC) of the fund. AGF Management Limited shares T.AGF.B are trading down $0.03 at $7.25.



