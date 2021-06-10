Stocks in play: Aftermath Silver Ltd.
Has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aftermath Silver Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. Aftermath Silver Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AAGFF.” Aftermath Silver Ltd. shares V.AAG are trading unchanged at $0.51.
