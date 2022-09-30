Stocks in play: Aecon Group Inc.
Released its inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan, reaffirming its commitment to collaboratively seek meaningful ways to engage in reconciliation by continuously working in unison with Indigenous Peoples. Aecon's Reconciliation Action Plan is aligned with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action #92, which calls on corporate Canada to help create a better future. The plan outlines how Aecon intends to continue engaging and partnering with Indigenous Peoples, communities, businesses, and organizations to advance reconciliation. Aecon Group Inc. shares T.ARE are trading down $0.04 at $9.59.
Read:
Highly Sought After Natural Ingredients Appearing in More Plant-Based Products Across North America
Fresher, Healthier Food Options Coming Soon to an Airplane Tray Near You
Airline Industry Wooing Back Customers with Enhanced, Healthier Menu Options
Vegetarian and Vegan Fliers Winning Important Battle Over In-Flight Menu Options
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods