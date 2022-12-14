Stocks in play: ADF GROUP INC.
Announced the signing of new major contracts in the industrial, transportation and public infrastructure sectors worth a total of $228 million. All these new orders consist in the design and engineering of connections, the fabrication, which encompasses the supply of raw materials (steel) and industrial coating, and the delivery of the various steel structures and heavy steel components, as part of new construction projects in the United States and in the greater Montreal area. ADF GROUP INC. shares T.DRX are trading up $0.20 at $2.20.
