Stocks in play: AcuityAds Holdings Inc.
Announced that Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and host in-person investor meetings at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11. The fireside chat is from 8:45 am – 9:25 am EST. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. shares T.AT are trading down $0.04 at $2.15.
