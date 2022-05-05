Stocks in play: AcuityAds Holdings Inc.
Has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to proceed with a normal course issuer bid. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. shares T.AT are trading down $0.05 at $3.81.
Read:
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges
New Regions Being Developed to Produce More Oil Amid Government’s Calls for More Output
Shifting Video Livestreaming and Dating Apps Landscape, as Users Move Toward New Options
Streamers Gaining New Options for Generating Revenue Across the Most Popular Video Platforms