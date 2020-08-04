Stocks in play: Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Will issue second quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday August 11, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call that same day, August 11, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares T.ASP are trading unchanged at $0.06.

