Stocks in play: i-80 GOLD CORP.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Announced positive mine developments with record monthly tonnage and gold mineralization mined in August as well as high-grade results from a renewed drill program targeting the South Pacific Zone at the Company's Granite Creek Property located in Humboldt County, Nevada. 26.1 g/t Au over 5.7 m (0.76 oz/ton Au over 18.7 feet) in hole iGS23-01; 25.6 g/t Au over 5.5 m (0.75 oz/ton Au over 18.2 feet) in hole iGS23-03; 15.5 g/t Au over 19.7 m (0.45 oz/ton Au over 64.6 feet) in hole iGS23-05. i-80 GOLD CORP. shares T.IAU are trading unchanged at $2.03.

