Stocks Maintain Gains Tuesday

Canadian stocks grew Tuesday, as commodity-focused shares led gains.

The S&P/TSX Composite came off its highs of the day, but maintained gains of 34.08 points to conclude Tuesday at 21,717.16.

The Canadian dollar lost 0.33 cents at 79.58 cents U.S.

Tech issues carried the banner Tuesday, with Docebo soaring $5.24, or 5.8%, to $95.24, while BlackBerry gathered 54 cents, or 4%, to $14.07.

Among industrials, GFL Environmental forged ahead $1.74, or 3.6%, to $50.72, while Finninc International picked up 50 cents, or 1.4%, to $36.76.

Consumer staples cleared breakeven, partly on the strength of Premium Brands Holdings, up $2.71, or 2.1%, to $134.06, and partly on the performance of Jamieson Wellness, ahead 45 cents, or 1.2%, to $38.92.

Golds lost some of their luster, though, as Equinox Gold bowed 30 cents, or 2.8%, to $10.35, while Centerra Gold handed back 28 cents, or 2.6%, to $10.50.

In materials, Endeavour Silver slid 19 cents, or 2.6%, to $7.03, while Fortuna Silver fell 14 cents, or 2.8%, to $4.86.

In consumer discretionary stocks, Sleep Country dozed $1.30, or 3.2%, to $39.44, while Canadian Tire sagged $2.43, or 1.3%, to $178.25.

On the economic slate, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported housing starts amounted to 264,264 units in October, down from 270,661 units in September.

Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline has been shut down temporarily because of rainstorms pounding parts of the province of British Columbia.

The TSX Venture Exchange plummeted 12.74 points, or 1.3%, to 1,008.75.

The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly divided, with information technology issues clicking 1.3% higher, industrials stronger by 0.7%, and consumer staples up 0.6%.

The half-dozen laggards were weighed by gold, down 0.8%, materials, off 0.7%, and consumer discretionary, leaning lower 0.1%.

U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday after a strong October retail sales report and better-than-expected third-quarter results from Home Depot and Walmart signaled the U.S. consumer is still ramping up spending even in the face of rising prices.

The Dow Jones Industrials gained 54.77 points to close at 36,142.22.

The S&P 500 picked up 18.1 points to 4,700.30.

The NASDAQ Composite popped 120.01 points to 15,973.86.

Home Depot was the biggest gainer in the Dow by far on Tuesday, jumping 5.7% after results topped estimates and net sales jumped 9.8% last quarter. The home improvement retailer also said fiscal fourth-quarter sales were already tracking higher than last quarter, pointing to a possible strong year-end finish.

In another sign of consumer strength, Walmart reported third-quarter profit and revenue well above estimates, and U.S. same-store sales jumped 9.2%, excluding fuel. However, digital sales saw growth of just 8%, compared to Street expectations of 20.5%. The stock pulled back 2.5% and was the Dow’s biggest decliner.

Retail sales figures for October also came in 1.7%, higher than 0.7% in September, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected sales to have jumped by 1.5%.

On Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden signed the $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law. The package includes funding for transportation, broadband and utilities.

Prices for 10-year Treasurys lost ground Tuesday, raising yields to 1.64% from Monday’s 1.63%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dipped nine cents to $80.79 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices swooned $14.80 to $1,851.80 U.S. an ounce.



