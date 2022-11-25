Stocks Hope to Make Gains Friday



Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices strengthened and investors continued to bet on smaller interest rate hikes from the world's largest economy.

The TSX Composite gained 61.81 points to conclude Thursday at 20,344.07.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index gained 0.2%.

The Canadian dollar dipped 0.1 cents to 74.87 cents U.S.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange grabbed 4.57 points to end Thursday’s session at 581.32.

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. stock futures inched cautiously higher on Friday ahead of a shortened trading session.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 75 points, or 0.2%, to 34,285.

Futures for the S&P 500 moved ahead 5.75 points, or 0.1%, to 4,038.75

Futures for the NASDAQ Composite declined 20.75points, or 0.2%, to 11,842, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell in premarket trading on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.

Wall Street looks set to close out an upbeat holiday-shortened week, after the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes added to expectations that monetary policy tightening may slow down.

Minutes from the Fed’s November meeting signaled that the central bank is seeing progress in its fight against high inflation and is looking to slow the pace of rate hikes. Stocks jumped on the news Wednesday, notching the second consecutive day of gains in a week marked by choppy trading and low volumes.

Here’s some of the stocks making the biggest premarket moves Friday during a shortened trading day.

Tesla ticked up 2% in pre-market trading after saying its Full Self Driving Beta software is now available to everyone in North America. The company is still awaiting regulatory approval for cars to be driven without human control.

Shares in Manchester United jumped another 10.8% after posting two double-digit rallies on Tuesday and Wednesday following reports earlier in the week that it was considering strategic options, including a possible sale.

Amazon workers in the U.S. and roughly 30 countries around the world are planning to protest on Black Friday to call for better pay from the online retailer.

The campaign, organized as the Make Amazon Pay initiative, is planning to target the retail giant during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Shares of Amazon were little changed in Friday premarket trading.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. They will be open Friday till 1 p.m. EST

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.4% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index ditched 0.5%.

Oil prices gained $1.69 to $79.63 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices took on $5.20 to $1,750.80 U.S. an ounce.



