Stockport vs West Ham: FA Cup prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, latest odds, h2h - preview
West Ham will look to avoid being on the receiving end of a huge FA Cup upset when they travel to face fifth-tier Stockport County in the third round on Monday night.
David Moyes’s side should be well rested for the trip to Edgeley Park, having not played since Tomas Soucek struck late to seal an impressive 1-0 Premier League win at Everton on New Year’s Day.
Opponents Stockport compete in the National League and are currently in the promotion hunt as they seek a return to the Football League after a decade-long absence, sitting fourth with seven wins from their opening 14 matches.
Jim Gannon’s men have seen off Chesterfield, Rochdale and Yeovil to reach the third round of the FA Cup.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Stockport vs West Ham is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Monday, January 11, 2021.
The match will be played behind closed doors at Edgeley Park.
How to watch Stockport vs West Ham
TV channel: Monday’s match is being shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can also watch the tie via the BT Sport website and app.
Stockport vs West Ham team news
West Ham are expected to make changes, but Moyes seems keen to put out a strong side with his players well rested and coronavirus protocol restricting the number of academy players that can join the first-team bubble.
Michail Antonio should lead the attack after the sale of club-record signing Sebastien Haller to Ajax, while Said Benrahma is in line for another chance to impress.
West Ham squad from: Randolph, Martin, Balbuena, Diop, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal, Johnson, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Bowen.
"We’re in great spirits,” Moyes said. “We’ve just got back from a win against Everton and we’ve been able to give the players a few days off, because of the three games in six days, which we had to play. We’re in very good spirits.
“We have a good squad of players at the moment, who will be the squad of players that go to Stockport. We certainly won’t have a team full of young players [on Monday].”
Stockport vs West Ham prediction: 3-1 away win
Stockport are enjoying an impressive season and will be eyeing a big cupset, though West Ham are in a good place at the moment and a strong team should prove far too strong for the National League hosts.
Stockport vs West Ham head to head (h2h) results
West Ham wins: 4
Stockport wins: 7
Draws: 3
Last meeting: Stockport 2-1 West Ham (League Cup, 18/12/96)
Stockport vs West Ham betting odds and tips
Stockport win: 8/1
West Ham win: 4/11
Draw: 9/2
West Ham to win 3-1: Between 10/1 and 11/1
