From Stockpiling Red Wine, To Deleting Zoom: Rules For Surviving Lockdown 2.0

As the nights draw in and the numbers of Covid-19 infections climbs higher every day, there’s only one thing on everyone’s minds: how on earth are we going to survive another lockdown?

We might not be there just yet, but since the latest government measures aren’t so much slamming on the brakes as lightly tapping them (pubs are going to close a whole hour earlier; wow, that’s sure to stop a killer virus in its tracks) there’s a creeping sense of inevitability that at some point they’re going to realise that they only way to get things back on track will be to confine us to our homes again.

Lockdown version one was an almighty drag, but lockdown 2.0? I’ve got a plan to make it almost enjoyable. Well, bearable, anyway…

Stockpiling

Hands up who’s still working through the loo roll mountain from last time around? Unless your job actually is supply chain management (and if it is, good luck to you for the next few months…), there’s no way of knowing what we’ll be able to lay our hands on easily and what we’d barter body parts for (who’d have guessed, back in February, that self-raising flour was about to become a precious commodity?). Anyway, it turns out, you can figure a way through a sudden lack of coconut milk or tinned tomatoes. The stuff you need to have adequate supplies of are the things that, when you realise you’ve run out, you slightly want to cry. Red wine, your best shampoo, chocolate pretzels… Forget nutrition and meal planning: get these essentials in now. And book up online delivery slots from now until the new year.

Socialising

I’m not doing it. Look, we gave it a good go. Zoom went from an obscure business app to the most powerful company in the world, probably, in about three days, and we all did our best with cocktails and quizzes and baby showers and orgies conducted over lightly buffering wifi. But before the weblinks start flying around again, can we admit that none of it was that much fun? We’ve had a summer of actual social interaction and the real deal is clearly so superior that I think it might just have to sustain us until we’re released again. Ring me for a chat if you like, sure. Also happy to bitchily WhatsApp an evening away. I’ll go on FaceTime if you’re one of the people close enough to me to not care that I’m not making eye contact, occasionally checking my phone, or going to the loo at random moments. Beyond that, stop trying to make online social lives happen. It’s been nice knowing you, and let’s catch up in January (maybe).

Netflix

What I’ll be doing instead, obviously, is watching TV. And, no, I didn’t already watch it all in the spring. Forced suddenly into long nights on the sofa I flicked desperately between Netflix, Amazon Prime, the iPlayer, Sky and panicked, honestly. What were these programmes? Were they good? How could I choose which to commit to? What was I in the mood for? Romcom or apocalyptic horror? There was no avoiding the latter really, it was happening outside, but I couldn’t settle on the appropriate distraction, so most evenings took on a similar routine of half an hour of scrolling endlessly through streaming options then settling for my usual two hours of dicking about on the internet, before a brief, horrifying realisation that I was literally wasting my life, then bed.

