Stocking Your Home Bar With Mixers? Opt For Tiny Soda Bottles

One of the best things about creating a home bar is how customizable they are. Curating your liquor selection, hand-picking your preferred mixers, and slicing up garnishes exactly to your liking: These exercises can be as satisfying as enjoying the drinks themselves.

Crafting a home bar is a personal experience, with every bar a unique reflection of its creator. Whether you are just starting to build your home bar, or want to perfect what you already have, there is an important suggestion to consider when putting together your selection of mixers. Some mixologists might choose full-size cans of soda or big bottles of tonic water when they stock their bars simply because that's what they're used to buying. However, there is an argument to be made to opt for tiny soda cans the next time you need to restock your mixers.

Choosing smaller cans or bottles of soda to use as mixers at your home bar can ensure that the entire can is used every time you make a drink. A single-serving can or bottle means no leftover soda sitting around long enough to lose its fizz. No one likes flat soda in their cocktail, so why take an avoidable risk?

The Big Benefits Of Going Small

Those little 7.5-ounce cans of soda seem tailor-made for a home bar. Stocking the small sodas is an especially good idea for those of us who typically craft cocktails one at a time, as the smaller sodas are often the ideal amount for a couple of individual libations.

Smaller-sized mixers work especially well for simple cocktails that don't call for too many ingredients. The Dirty Shirley, an alcoholic version of the Shirley Temple, is a good example of a cocktail with few ingredients -- just 4 ounces of lemon-lime soda, a splash of grenadine, vodka, and a cherry for garnish-- so everything needs to be fresh. Mixing up a Moscow Mule is easy to accomplish with a smaller container of soda. Grab a 4-ounce can of ginger beer, throw in a splash of vodka, use a lime wedge for garnish, and voila! -- A refreshing cocktail awaits.

To stay on top of your mixer selection, periodically check expiration dates to make sure you're serving the freshest ingredients possible. Most unopened mixers will hold for quite a while, but it's still important to check dates regularly. Save all those bigger mixers for a party where you'll use it all so you don't have to worry about any leftovers going flat or stale.

More Mixer Ideas For Your Home Bar

Purchasing mini mixers instead of large cans or bottles is a good tip for waste-conscious home mixologists. But it's not the only simple switch you can make to ensure you stock quality mixers in your home bar. In addition to buying mixers in smaller containers, make sure you keep a steady rotation of mixer options in your bar. Whether it's a sparkling cola, freshly squeezed orange juice, or tonic water, a variety of choices is key to building a well-stocked home bar. Don't skip out on stocking any mixers you might not personally care for. Even if you don't drink orange juice, having some on hand is not only courteous to guests who ask for a traditional screwdriver, but it's also a sign of a complete home bar.

Some of the more common mixers are probably obvious, but it's also important to consider more subtle mixer options that pack in extra bursts of flavor. Keep some sour mix on hand for sweet drinks, grenadine for your dirty Shirleys and tequila sunrises, and a selection of flavorful bitters for Negronis and Sazeracs. You can even make your own bitters for further customization.

Mixers are one of the central elements for many cocktails, so it's important to give them the time and attention they deserve. The next time you restock your home bar, keep it fresh by purchasing mixers like sodas in smaller, single-serving cans and bottles.

